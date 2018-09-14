GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Are you an evacuee who also likes to party? Dave & Busters has a treat for you.
SummitMedia, LLC announced Friday that evacuees of Hurricane Florence are welcome to a free party at Greenville's Dave & Buster's Saturday, September 15.
"We wanted to show Southern hospitality to evacuating families and give them a chance to take their mind off Florence," said Mike Klein, Operations Manager of SummitMedia Greenvile.
Anyone in the Greenville area due to evacuations just needs to show their ID at the door to get one unlimited video game play card.
The cards will be distributed as one per person.
The party starts at 2 p.m. and will last until 5 p.m.
Dave & Buster's Greenville is located at:
1025 Woodruff Rd. Greenville, SC 29607
