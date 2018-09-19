TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Florence is gone, but flooded streets and floating debris are constant reminders of what hit the Carolinas.

"We feel sorry for the people who have to leave," Shawn Zamiri said.

He's the general manager at the Whistelstop at The American Cafe' in Travelers Rest.

Pork and chicken dishes fly off the menu and some of the produce sold in flooded areas could impact the restaurant.

"If it's not coming from there, we have to get it from somewhere else. So the price is going to go up," Zamiri said.

If that happens, that could mean higher costs for food and higher prices for customers.

"We're probably going to wait a couple of months to see what happens," he said.

However, Sally McKay is already taking a look at the damage.

"Our farmers are resilient," she said.

She's the director of Communications with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

"We think that cotton will be among the most impact crop by the storm," McKay said."Because of the nature of the wet soil, getting in there to harvest is going to be difficult for many peanut farmers."

She took pictures during a farm flyover with South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers.

"The commissioner described it as being somewhere between the damage done by the thousand-year flood and that done by Matthew," McKay said.

She says consumers can support farmers if they buy certified South Carolina produce from grocery stores and restaurants.

"We have local restaurants that are in our program called Fresh On The Menu, who serve certified South Carolina produce," McKay said.

The Fresh On The Menu lists restaurants and stores. Zamiri says Whistlestop may just have to eat the cost of Florence.