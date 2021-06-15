FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Florence Area Humane Society shared graphic photos on Tuesday of a dog found with a chain embedded in its neck.
The photos of the dog were shared on the shelter's Facebook page.
Florence Area Humane says that the chain was removed by Cashua Veterinary Care.
Cashua Veterinary Care also took in the dog, according to the Facebook post.
