(FOX Carolina) - Florence is maintaining its strength as a category 4 storm with 140 mph winds. The track has changed slightly, pushing the storm farther in North Carolina, with the center track between Wilmington and the Outer Banks. Myrtle Beach is still in the cone of uncertainty. Landfall is expected late Thursday.
Computer models have trended north with the track, bringing the storms into North Carolina somewhere between Wilmington and the Outer Banks. Some of our shorter range models are also coming into focus, and those are trying to pull the storm toward Cape Hatteras as well. The next 24 will be crucial!
Additionally in the tropics, hurricanes Helene and Isaac continue churning in open waters. Helene is likely to remain a "fish storm", bothering no major land. Isaac is forecast to impact the Lesser Antilles islands later in the week as it moves toward the eastern Caribbean.
Later in the week, scattered rain will continue for the Upstate as well, and stay tuned for possible changes to the local forecast toward Friday and the weekend as the track of Florence becomes clearer.
Right now, Florence looks to bring some gusty winds and possible a few showers to our area, but the heavy rain and damaging wind will be focused to the east of our area. If the track changes, that could all change for us, so stay up on the forecast!
RELATED: Mandatory evacuations begin Tuesday for South Carolina's coastal counties
