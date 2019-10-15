POLK COUNTY, FL (FOX Carolina) Officials in Florida say a man, originally from Spartanburg, and a resident of Greeneville, Tennessee was arrested in Polk County after they say he killed several people in two states.
ORIGINAL CRIME
Initially, on October 2, Greeneville authorities began investigating after a woman reported her husband never came home from the laundromat.
Through an investigation, and after discovering the victim's body, they were able to identify 35-year-old Stanley Eric Mossburg, AKA "Woo Woo" as a suspect.
Police say the victim's car was also found to be stolen, and they believed Mossburg to be on the move - possibly to his home county of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA TIES
Knowing Mossburg's South Carolina ties, Greeneville authorities contacted those in Spartanburg to alert them of his movements.
On October 3, officials say Mossburg told his sister he needed to go to Florida for drug rehab. Spartanburg County deputies says a ticket was purchased to Atlanta, Georgia where he got on a bus, heading to Florida.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were alerted on October 11 after it was brought to their attention that he had pawned property in the area.
MANHUNT IN FLORIDA
On Monday, October 14 around 6 p.m. Polk County deputies say they received a call from a Winter Haven man who reported an unknown person had killed his two roommates, and held him captive for several hours.
The caller told deputies he arrived home from work to find Mossburg had killed his male roommate, and had tied up his female roommate.
The victim says he was kept in the house for about 14 hours. In that time, Mossburg informed him he'd also killed the woman. Sometime Monday afternoon, Mossburg left the residence in the female victim's car, warning the remaining victim to not alert law enforcement.
That's when the victim ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.
A BOLO for Mossburg and the vehicle was spread throughout the area. Deputies say a Captain was able to locate the stolen car parked outside a home around 9:10 p.m.
While searching the residence, deputies say they heard two gunshots come from inside the garage area. SWAT was called, and a perimeter was set.
NEGOTIATION ATTEMPT
From 10:30 p.m. Monday to about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, SWAT team members attempted to negotiate with Mossburg, first trying to communicate via a PA system.
When he failed to cooperate, officials say they inserted a chemical agent into the house in an attempt to get him out. He refused to surrender, and continued to fire at law enforcement from inside the house.
Eventually, the SWAT team made entry into the garage just after 5 a.m., and were able to locate Mossburg hiding under a pool table. A K-9 was finally able to apprehend him.
MORE VICTIMS?
In a press conference on Tuesday, October 15, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said that during the time Mossburg spent with the living victim, he told him he 'wanted to be a serial killer.'
Judd said the victim told authorities that Mossburg said he had a goal to kill eleven people, and had already killed eight.
Judd urged all law enforcement agencies in the area to further investigate any murders or stolen cars in their area - in the chance Mossburg may be connected.
He called Mossburg a 'spree killer.'
The 35-year-old was booked into the Polk County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, October 16.
