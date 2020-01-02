ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Allegiant Air says one of their planes needed to make an emergency landing in Asheville, 30 minutes into a flight Thursday after an indicator lit up inside the cockpit.
The airline said flight 2038 departed from Rickenbacker International Airport in Ohio and was slated to land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. However, after an indicator turned on in the cockpit, the pilot chose to land at Asheville Regional Airport out of an abundance of caution to get the plane inspected. An emergency was declared as part of standard procedure, which the Allegiant says ensures a flight receives priority handling.
After landing, Allegiant says all 151 passengers and six crew members were taxied to a gate normally using the plane's own power, and all passengers were deplaned normally.
A replacement aircraft has been sent to continue the flight, and passengers have been granted meal vouchers and $50 vouchers for future travel.
The airline apologized for the inconvenience to the customers.
