FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s coronavirus cases jumped 50% this week, continuing a six-week surge that has seen it responsible for 1 in 5 new infections nationally, becoming the outbreak’s epicenter. Friday's report by the Health Department came shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume next month. He says there is no evidence they prevent outbreaks among students or staff. More than 110,000 new coronavirus cases were reported statewide over the past week, up from 73,000 last week and 11 times the 10,000 that were reported the week of June 11, six weeks ago. Case numbers are now back to where they in January, just before vaccinations became widely available.
