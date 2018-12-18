GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville Co. deputies announced Tuesday afternoon that the final two suspects in the brutal kidnapping and robbery of W.E. and Ann Willis were arrested in Florida.

Deputies said 19-year-old Jack Corris Foreman IV and 22-year-old Da’Juan Rayshard Young were arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said these men are the final of six suspects believed to be responsible for the September 25 crime wave.

Once Foreman and Young are extradited to Greenville, deputies said they will be charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, armed robbery, assault and battery, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, arson third degree, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown released this statement when deputies announced the arrests:

“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, I am delighted to bring closure to the Willis family in knowing that the individuals responsible for this heinous crime are off the streets and preparing to face the consequences for their evil acts. I am extremely proud of our team of investigators and all of the assisting agencies that helped make this a successful investigation. I trust that our solicitor and the justice system will do their due diligence in prosecuting these individuals to the fullest extent of the law.”

Mug shots of the suspects were not immediately available from the Palm County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUSLY:

+4 Deputies charge Florida man with attempted murder in connection with the Willis' kidnapping Greenville County deputies said a fourth person accused of being directly involved in a brutal attack on a well-known couple in the community has been arrested in Florida.

+2 10 weeks after the brutal kidnapping and robbery of a Travelers Rest couple, deputies say 3 additional suspects may be in Florida As Ann Willis continues to recover after being shot, stabbed, and brutally beaten during a kidnapping and burglary more than two months ago, in which her husband was also brutally beaten, her family has a message for their attackers.