OCALA, FL (FOX Carolina)- A Florida man’s mug shot is going viral.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted a mug shot of Ricky Deeley, 34, and two co-defendants in his case on Facebook Wednesday.
Deeley and the others were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop.
The internet went wild with comments under the post, which had racked up nearly 9,000 comments by Friday morning.
Take a look:
