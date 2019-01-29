Pinellas Park, FL (FOX Carolina) - A Florida man found out the hard way that medicine he stole was not what he thought it was.
According to FOX 13 in Tampa Bay, a man was trying to steal Hydrocodone from a lock box, but it turns out the pills inside the bottle didn't match the label.
What was in the bottle? Laxatives.
According to an arrest document, Peter Hans Emery, Jr was seen on surveillance cameras in the home going into the lock box and pouring a handful of pills into his hand.
Officers with the Pinellas Park Police Department say the bottle was labeled Hydrocodone Acetaminophen but actually contained Equate Gentle Laxatives.
Emery was arrested and charged with petit theft (two or more priors).
Information for this article from WTVT in Tampa Bay.
