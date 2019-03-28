OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An AMBER Alert issued for a Florida teen was canceled Thursday after the teen was found in Oconee County, according to the Palm Bay, FL Police Department.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday after 15-year-old Sophia Diaz went missing from Melbourne, FL, per the The Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Palm Bay police said Sophia was found safe in the Fair Play area Thursday morning. She was found in an RV park with her two accused abductors, Karis Diaz, 37, and Curtis Clemons, 33.
Oconee County deputies said Sophia and the suspects were found at the Carolina Landings Campground.
Deputies said they received a call for assistance from the FBI around 4:30 a.m. and responded immediately.
Sophia was placed in protective custody and both suspects were arrested.
Palm Bay police said Diaz and Clemons will be extradited back to Florida to face charges of felony interference with child custody.
The accused abductors and Sophia were traveling in a white 2006 Ford F-550 RV with FL license plate IBIV68.
Deputies said they have charged Diaz and Clemons as fugitives from justice. The suspects are being held at the Oconee County jail as they await extradition.
