GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Flying Biscuit Café is landing in Greenville this summer, according to the restaurant chain's website.
Rosylin Weston, a spokesperson for the Greenville Flying Biscuit Café, confirmed in late 2018 their Greenville location will open at 656 South Main Street inside of the Haley Building, which is next to the Army Navy Store.
A Facebook page has been launched for the Greenville location, which shows a menu and photos of menu items.
The website says the new location will open this summer, but an exact date is not yet listed.
The Flying Biscuit is an Atlanta-based chain founded in 1993 with locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and Texas, per their website.
