GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Flying Biscuit Café is landing in Greenville early next year.
Rosylin Weston, a spokesperson for the Greenville Flying Biscuit Café location, confirmed a location will be built along South Main Street next to the Army / Navy store.
The Flying Biscuit will be on the first floor of the building and is expecting to open in early 2019.
Weston said the building’s owners are completing some renovations before restaurant construction will begin.
The Flying Biscuit is an Atlanta-based chain founded in 1993 with locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, and Tecas, per their website.
