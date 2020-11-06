Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday night, the Chesnee High School Eagle Volleyball Team became the South Carolina State 2A champions!
The win capped an impressive run for the Eagles who went undefeated this season.
Thursday night, the team faced off against the Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers at Dutch Fork High School. The Eagles won the game in straight sets.
Spartanburg District 2 says during the playoffs, the Eagles never lost a single set, including sweeps of Saluda, Landrum and North Central.
When asked what the win meant to her, Junior Kaitlyn Barrett said, "It means everything. We worked so hard to get here, and now that we've actually won it, it's like a reward we all waited for. It's very exciting, exhilarating, it's just a dream come true."
Senior A.C. Yelton added, "It means everything, it means the world. It's been the goal for a very long time. And it's just...it's a really good way to go out. I'll never forget this night."
Coach Katie Jolley said she was so proud of the team and how much hard work the put into getting there. "For them to end with a win is huge, and especially that state championship."
