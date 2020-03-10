BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina is currently under a state of emergency, Governor Cooper announced Tuesday.
The declaration comes after seven people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently labeled as presumptive cases, with their lab results being sent to the CDC for official confirmation.
Buncombe County School Superintendent Dr. Tony Baldwin said that after meeting with district leadership, and consulting with members of the Board of Education, the decision was made to suspend all out-of-state travel for the time being.
This includes any and all school-sponsored student or employee out-of-state events.
Baldwin says that parents and students should be advised that while the district is suspending out-of-state travel, principals may need to alter or cancel local or in-state activities on a case to case basis.
"I want to thank each of you for your understanding and cooperation as we work to keep everyone safe," Dr. Baldwin wrote in a release.
School officials are working closely with Buncombe County Health Officials and as more information becomes available, they will provide further guidance.
