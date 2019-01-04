Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Famous Toastery, a popular brunch spot for Greenville residents is closing it's doors just shortly after Wild Wing ended its service.
The CEO and Founder Robert Maynard released this statement to media regarding the restaurants closing:
"Famous Toastery is a franchise system made up of franchisees that locally own and operate locations. In this unfortunate situation, the local owner was no longer able to run the restaurant.
The landlord is actively looking for tenants and Famous Toastery would be open to transferring the lease to a qualified franchisee. The Famous Toastery corporate team would love to grow its presence in Greenville with an experienced franchisee able to reopen this location and spearhead additional development in Greenville."
