Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Ingles announced the results of the food drive partnership between FOX Carolina, Ingles Markets and Bradshaw Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac held back in May.
Thanks to the generosity of the community, the drive collected enough food to provide 1,875 meals for local children in need.
The 2,250 pounds of food collected will be distributed today to three food banks in the community.
Harvest Hope in Greenville, Golden Harvest in Williamston, and Second Harvest in Spartanburg will receive the donations today to be distributed among those in need in their respective communities.
