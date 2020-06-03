Salisbury, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, June 3, Food Lion announced it has entered into an agreement with Southeastern Grocers to purchase 62 BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
According to SEG, the decision to no longer operate under the BI-LO banner was made to allow for greater investment in the growing Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners.
Food Lion says they expect to hire more than 4,650 associates to serve customers at the 62 new stores. The 62 locations will be comprised of 46 BI-LO stores and 16 Harveys Supermarkets.
The stores will remain open as BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April 2021.
Once the sale is complete, the stores will be re-branded and operated as Food Lions.
“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years. We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”
Food Lion will be served by ADUSA Distribution, LLC, through the Mauldin, S.C., distribution center once the transaction is complete. The distribution center will support the newly acquired 62 stores and Food Lion’s network of stores.
The handover is anticipated to be complete in the first half of 2021.
Separately, SEG is also divesting the assets of 57 of the in-store pharmacies it operates under the BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket banners to CVS and Walgreens. This process will begin in the next two weeks. SEG says they will seek to minimize any interruption to customers and to ensure the smooth transition of their prescriptions.
A complete list of affected locations can be found below. Be sure to open the PDF to see the full list:
The Travelers Rest SC Bi-Lo is omitted from the list - does this mean that store will be closed?
