GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Food Lion announced that it will be hosting two job fairs this week in the Upstate.
The grocery chain says it is seeking applicants for around 200 part-time and full-time positions for its new stores across the area.
According to a release from Food Lion, a job fair will be held at the Greenville Convention Center on Tuesday, March 2 and run from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Another job fair will be held on Friday, March 5 in Seneca at the Lakeside Lodge Hotel and Resort from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm as well, according to Food Lion.
The grocer says that interested applicants must register online for an interview time.
