GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Food Lion hosts job fair and is seeking applicants for approximately 200 part-time and full-time positions in for several new stores across the Upstate.
According to the retailer, Food Lion will hold the job fair on Friday, Feb. 5 at The Greenville Convention Center located at 1 Exposition Drive in Greenville. The job fair will start at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.
Potential candidates must apply online.
Once you have applied, you must select an interview time slot.
