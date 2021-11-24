GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Food toxicity is a common issue for animals this time of year as we celebrate Thanksgiving.
This time of year, veterinary offices see an increased number of patients because animals have eaten something that’s not good for them.
Doctors tend to see more dogs.
Slipping our furry friends that piece or turkey or ham may cause more harm than good.
“We get pancreatitis cases, we get foreign bodies,” said Dr. Beth Solomon, Associate Veterinarian at My Pets Wellness.
Table food in animals can lead to upset stomach, vomiting, diarrhea, and Lethargy.
Foods like onions and garlic are, which are commonly used in many kitchens, are especially bad for your pets.
“It can cause anemia,” she said. “It basically attacks the red blood cells, makes them a lot weaker.
Of course, bones are a big no-no, along with heavily seasoned foods.
Probiotics and prebiotics a good over the counter remedy to have in the home for pets if a visit to the vet’s office doesn’t require a more in depth consultation.
