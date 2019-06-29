NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- It's no secret that sharks live in the ocean but we're here to remind you just how close they come!
OCEARCH tracks sharks along the Carolina coast and discovered yesterday a 10 foot long shark named Miss May was taking a swim just a little north of Kitty Hawk.
Miss May is a great white shark, which commonly migrate this time of year.
The organization says she has been steadily migrating north since the beginning of the month, so looks she wont be staying in the Carolinas long!
