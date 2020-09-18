LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the School District of Pickens County said Friday that all football activities at Liberty High School have been suspended for two-weeks due to positive cases of COVID-19 on the team.
John Eby with the district said all close contacts of those with positive cases have been notified.
Eby said games will be rescheduled as necessary in accordance with South Carolina High School League.
