GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Foothills Philharmonic wants to make sure everyone is able to enjoy their music, and an upcoming concert in May will help make sure everyone is included.
The orchestra's sensory-friendly concert is slated for May 4, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church in Greer, located at 1249 S. Suber Road. The event begins at 1 p.m., featuring a story time about the orchestra and tables run by orchestra members that allow children to experience playing an instrument. The concert itself will begin at 3 p.m.
Additional booths will also be set up by members and organizations in the community that offer services for individuals with autism and other sensory processing disorders.
For more information about the Foothills Philharmonic, click here.
