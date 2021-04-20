HOUSTON (AP) — In the Houston housing project where he grew up, George Floyd was respected as a man who spoke from hard, but hardly extraordinary, experience. He had nothing remotely like the stature he has gained in death, embraced as a universal symbol of the need to overhaul policing and held up as a heroic everyman. But the reality of his 46 years on Earth, including sharp edges and setbacks Floyd himself acknowledged, was both much fuller and more complicated. He was the star athlete who went to prison, the proud son of a tough neighborhood who decided the only way forward was to leave it behind.
For George Floyd, a complicated life and consequential death
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Spartanburg teen posted on Facebook saying she was hit by 18-wheeler
- Anisa Snipes, Alvieann Chandler, Zach Prelutsky
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.