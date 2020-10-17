NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's Savannah Guthrie did more than just display her journalistic chops during Thursday's town hall event with President Donald Trump.
She changed the subject for her bosses.
NBC was receiving intense criticism for its decision to hold the session with Trump at the same time as ABC was interviewing Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
Guthrie used her experience as a lawyer to come well-prepared and offer sharp questions, checking Trump's facts and following up where needed.
As a “Today” show host, she also kept things conversational and at a level viewers could understand and relate to.
It wasn't a meeting it was a debate with Guthrie bombing the President at every chance.
