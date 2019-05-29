PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The father of twin boys killed in a tragic car accident spoke exclusively to Fox Carolina about the loss that's changed his life.
On Monday morning Billy Clark was woken up by a knock on the door and words he'll never forget.
“It was early morning. Police come and knocked at the door and told me to sit down and they explained to me what happened. The boys got into a car accident and didn't make it,” Clark said.
Clark said he knew something was not right the moment he opened the door, and then everything went blank.
“Pretty much my whole world just turned upside down after those words,” Clark said.
Police were at his home in Florida delivering the tragic news.
Miles away in South Carolina, Clark’s 6-year-old twin boys were killed in a wreck just hours before.
Troopers said their mom was driving drunk when she tried to pass a car along Walhalla Highway on Sunday night. Highway Patrol said she hit another car head-on and the boys were thrown from the car.
Their mom, Jennifer Knox is still in the hospital, but is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Clark said he kept praying he would wake up and realize it was all a terrible dream, but the news was all too real.
“For me as a father, they were my everything,” Clark said.
Clark said he had just talked to the boys. He said they were excited about living in Florida for the summer and had plans to move back next week.
“I remember talking about carnivals, cotton candy and doing stuff together as a family,” Clark said.
Their dad said the twins were inseparable and so much alike, yet uniquely different.
He said Camryn was quiet.
“He was a good boy. He didn't talk much,” Clark said, “You could tell what he was thinking or feeling just by looking at him.”
On the other hand, Dylan was a talker.
“Dylan was the wilder kid. He had high energy and that boy loved to talk,” Clark said.
Clark said his life will never be the same, but his love for the boys will live on.
“I want them to be remembered as the best kids in the world,” Clark said.
Clark said the boys remains will be brought back to Florida, where they’ll have a funeral and be buried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.