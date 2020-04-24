Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported that for the sixth year in a row, our state has been home to the largest wintering Baltimore Oriole population in the U.S.
SCDNR says the results was recorded during the sixth annual Baltimore Oriole Winter Survey conducted between February 14-17.
The agency made use of the Great Backyard Bird Count, a citizen-science project, allowing SCDNR to get a better picture of the distribution of the oriole across the state.
Citizens were asked to count and report the largest number of orioles they could see at one time during the survey period. 88 reports recorded 401 orioles, the state's third highest number of orioles recorded to date.
According to the GBBC and the SCDNR survey, a total of 302 reports and 976 orioles were recorded this year in the United States. Orioles were reported from New Hampshire to Florida and along the Gulf coast to Texas.
“We would like to thank everyone that participated in the survey,” said Lex Glover, wildlife technician with the SCDNR Bird Conservation Program. “Your time and efforts are greatly appreciated.”
