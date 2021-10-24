SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A powerful storm roared ashore in Northern California, flooding highways, toppling trees and and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires as forecasters predict record-breaking rainfall. Drenching rain and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river — a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean that was predicted to move south over the next few days. Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area. To the north, the California Highway Patrol closed State Route 70 in Butte County because of mudslides within the massive Caldor Fire burn scar. The weather service’s Sacramento office warned of “potentially historic rain.”
