FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Forest City Police Department says they are requesting the public's assistance with identifying two suspects accused of breaking into a storage building.
Officers say that on May 28, at around 10:46 a.m., the two suspects broke into a storage unit on Daniel Road in Forest City. Officers were advised that the two suspects stole items including, a TV and an iRobot Vacuum.
Officers describe the suspects as a white female and a white male. They say the two left in a silver minivan with a tag number registered to a Hickory address.
Officers ask that anyone with information report it to Ptl Burgess at 828-286-2911.
