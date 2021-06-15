FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Forest City Officers are seeking assistance to identify two suspects involved in an attempted larceny incident from Monday.
According to the police department, at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a Walmart for an attempted larceny call where two suspects were able to leave the area in a Burgundy Chrysler Pacifica.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ptl. Bennet with the Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555.
