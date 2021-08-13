FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Forest City Police Department gives an update on the officer who was shot during an incident on Monday.
Officers say that Senior Police Officer Hill is still receiving treatment at Spartanburg Medical Center. However, his condition continues to improve daily, according to officers. Hill was moved from the intensive care unit to a step-down hospital room, according to officers. He can talk with visitors, and his spirits are high, according to officers.
Hill has undergone several surgeries for the injuries that he sustained during the shooting. His treatment is ongoing, and a date for him to return home has not been determined.
Officers say that they are grateful for all of the support that they have received from Forest City and surrounding communities. They add that they appreciate the continued prayer and support for Hill as he continues his recovery.
Previously: Suspect wanted for shooting Forest City officer caught, police confirm
