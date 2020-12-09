FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman last seen in October.
According to Forest City PD, 35-year-old Amanda Greene Wilson was last seen in the Ellenboro area on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Police described Wilson as 5'7" and weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown hair.
If you have any information on Ms. Wilson, please contact Lt. Brandon Rothrock at Forest City Police Dept. at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.
More news: SC Senate president pre-files legislation to restructure DHEC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.