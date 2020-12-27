FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying a suspect involved in a larceny incident from October
According to the Forest City PD, on Oct. 22, the suspect was seen steeling laptops and cash from the Walmart on Plaza Dr. The suspect was seen leaving the Walmart in a White SUV.
Police described the suspect to have tattoos on her right arm and chest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brandle with the Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.
