FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Forest City Police Department are trying to locate a runaway juvenile.
According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Jai’von Forrest was last seen in the are of Holiday Inn Drive in Forest City on Jan. 7.
Police described Forrest as 5’04” tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds.
If you have any information on Mr. Forrest, please contact Det. Chris Hopper at Forest City Police Dept. at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.
