Forest City, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Forest City are asking for the public's assistance identifying a breaking and entering suspect.
According to police, officers responded to Child Care Quest located at 1288 West Main Street on Monday for the breaking and entering that occurred around 5 a.m.
Police released a photo of the suspect and is asking anyone with information to her identity to please contact police at 828-245-5555.
