FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Forest City Police Department on Friday asked for help tracking down a 17-year-old boy who may be missing or a runaway.
Police said they are searching for Justice Keith Segers. He is 5’9” tall, 150 pounds, with blue or possibly red dyed hair.
Justice was last seen on Thursday night at his foster home on Charles Street in Forest City.
If you have any information, please contact Officer Eli Yelton at the Forest City Police Dept. at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.
