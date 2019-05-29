Missing man Robert Watkins

Robert Watkins, 72, was last seen leaving Gardo's motel in Forest City on Sunday, May 26. 

 Source: Forest City Police Dept.

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Forest City Police Department is asking for assistance finding a 72-year-old man who was last seen leaving a local motel. 

According to police, Mr. Robert Ray Watkins left Gardo's motel on W. Main Street around noon Sunday, May 26. 

Watkins is described as standing 5'11'' tall, and weighting around 262 pounds. He is partially bald. 

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts please contact Lt. Chris Weeks at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911. 

