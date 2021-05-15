FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Forest City police say they are searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle on Saturday.
Police say that the suspect stole a red 1995 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck from a Kwik Stop store on South Broadway St.
Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call the Forest City Police Department at 828-286-2911.
MORE NEWS: Pedestrian dies after being struck by box truck in Haywood County, troopers say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.