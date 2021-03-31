Forest City police seek public's help identifying suspect involved in breaking and entering incident

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department need help identifying a suspect involved in a breaking and entering with larceny incident from Mar. 26.
The police department say the incident happened at Legacy 73 Signs/Lipscomb Signs located on Sparks Drive.
Police say the suspect is a male that was wearing a gray baseball hat, gray tank top and black pants. He also has multiple tattoos on his left arm.
If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Brad Moore at Forest City Police Dept. at (828) 245-5555 or Central Communications at (828) 286-2911.
More news: Oconee Co. deputies charge woman with filing false police report, drug trafficking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.