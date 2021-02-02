FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Forest City Police Department are seeking the public's help locating a hit-and-run suspect from Monday night.
According to the police department, officers responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a hit-and-run. The suspect left the area driving a tan or light brown colored Buick without hub caps.
Police said the suspect was a male last seen wearing a yellow coat with gray pants.
If you have any information, please contact MPO Joey Brandle at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.
More news: Gov. Cooper, state education leaders push for schools to reopen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.