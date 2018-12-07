PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST, NC (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Forest Service said Pisgah National Forest officials have begun to close Forest Service roads on the Pisgah Ranger District ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.
The following roads closed until further notice:
- Avery Creek (477)
- Headwaters (475B)
- Yellow Gap (1206) from 276 to Wolf Ford (476)
- Wash Creek (5000)
- Bent Creek (479)
The Forest Service asked drivers to obey any road closures, as they are in place to keep drivers safe.
Drivers can obtain current road conditions and statuses by calling the Pisgah Ranger District at 828-877-3265 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
