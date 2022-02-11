GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's Valentine's Day weekend and if you plan on celebrating or just want to go out for dinner, you may have some trouble finding reservations.
Table 301 says their restaurants are usually jam packed the weekend before Valentine's Day, however, this does not mean you won't be able to find anything.
Several restaurants are doing Valentine's Day deals, including brunch and lunch, which are options to consider if you can't find dinner reservations.
You can also try going to dinner in bigger groups. Most reserved tables will more than like be tables for two.
If you're still wanting to try for dinner, here are some tips for last minute reservations:
- Ask for bar top tables or open bar seating. These seats usually don't need reservations.
- Try first come first serve restaurants. With this you may want to call ahead and get to the restaurant very early.
- Use a reservation app like Open Table or Yelp to snag an open spot.
