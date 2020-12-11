GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Fork & Plough is cooking up something new this Sunday in the hopes of bringing new customers to local businesses struggling during the pandemic.
Chef Shawn Kelly is teaming up with Franny's Farmacy to host a CBD Supper Club at 7 p.m. this Sunday. The five-course meal will be infused with CBD oil from the local Greenville pharmacy.
Courses will be paired with drinks from Liability Brewing and a doctor from Sprouse M.D. will be on hand talk about the benefits of incorporating CBD into your daily life.
Tickets cost $68 and can be purchased by calling Franny's Farmacy at (864) 349-1018 or by clicking here.
