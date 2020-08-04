ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A former superintendent in Anderson County will be taking on a new role for another school district within the county this upcoming school year.
Last month, the Anderson District 2 School Board voted to end their contract with superintendent Dr. Richard Rosenberger. He had been previously placed on leave, but the board never clarified why that action was taken.
Now, Rosenberger will be taking his educational background to Anderson District 5. Assistant Superintendent Kyle Newton says Rosenberger will be the Executive Director of the Anderson Five Virtual Academy.
He'll be working directly with over 4,000 students and more than 120 teachers in the online instruction model.
"With such a large number of students selecting the Virtual Academy to start the year, we knew we needed someone excellent that could head that program," Newton said.
The district is currently in the process of getting all the teachers on board for the Virtual Academy, and Rosenberger will be the point person in the process. Once he's brought up to speed, he'll also be helping with the instructional aspect of the process.
"In all honesty, it isn’t often that you have someone of that caliber that is available this time of year," Newton said.
Rosenberger will start his new position on August 10, 2020.
