HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - District Attorney Greg Newman said a former Henderson County bank teller and her boyfriend are headed to prison for robbing a man who made a large withdrawal in 2017.
Newman said Christina Robinson and Samuel Angram were both sentenced to 74 months in prison after being convicted of armed robbery.
Co-defendant Michael Angram, Samuel’s brother and witness in the trial, was previously convicted and is currently serving an 11 year prison sentence for his role in the robbery.
Newman said the robbery happened on May 11, 2017 after the victim withdrew $25,000 in cash from his bank, where Robinson was working at the teller window next to the one that handled the victim’s transaction. Robinson left her work station and called Samuel Angram as soon as the victim left the bank.
The Angram brothers then went to the victim’s home and attacked him from behind when he arrived. The victim was forced to the ground and ordered to hand over the $25,000.
The victim hid the money under his body during the assault, but the Angrams did make off with his wallet, which contained $1,000 in cash.
One of the brothers left a fingerprint behind in the victim’s car when they were looking for the cash, which led investigators to them.
Investigators also questioned bank tellers since the suspects asked for the specific amount that the victim had withdrawn. All cooperated except for Robinson. Both she and Samuel Angram were implicated when Michael Angram was arrested and charged in Charlotte.
