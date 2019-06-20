SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s a celebration in the Upstate: Zion Williamson has officially been drafted into the National Basketball Association.
You can watch him play for the New Orleans Pelicans in the upcoming basketball season, but what makes this draft special is Williamson is a Spartanburg native.
A draft watch party was held at FR8 Yard Thursday evening, where hundreds gathered to see Williamson's entrance into the NBA. He is a standout on the court; Williamson attended Spartanburg Day School and his star power soared at Duke University, playing for the Blue Devils basketball team.
Among the crowd of spectators was Gary Cohes, one of Williamson's former coaches. At the watch party, he beamed with pride.
“This is amazing, to see a kid I got to work with for two years as assistant coach has been really awesome to see and grow, continue to develop, grow, and become the player that he is,” said Cohes.
Because of Williamson’s natural ability on the court, Cohes says he was very easy to work with.
“He was always open to reception, always open to work harder, he was always putting in the extra effort that you needed every night,” he said.
This is a major stepping stone for the young superstar, one that many basketball players hope to experience in their lifetime. However, Williamson has been preparing for this for quite some tome.
“Tthe Day School prepared him: the academic rigor, the community service they are required to do. The family that is the Spartanburg Day School has helped groom him, culture him to be able to move on and handle the spotlight,” said Cohes.
And the school helped Williamson cultivate a character that speaks volumes for itself.
“He’s a great kid. Anytime there was a teammate that was down he was right there to help pull him up. He was always encouraging, always a leader in and out. He asked about the younger kids in the school, he worked with younger kids in school. He never shied away from being a leader, a family person, and being humble,” Cohes said.
The Upstate is proud of its own rising star. One fan said “Outstanding, the first pick number pick overall from South Carolina. I’m proud of him.”
There has to be something said for South Carolina athletes. The second pick of the draft was Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant; the fellow SC native is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies.
