ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office said former Buncombe County Manager Wanda Greene, three former county employees, and a county contractor involved in embezzlement schemes that defrauded Buncombe County County of hundreds of thousands of dollars were sentenced to prison on Wednesday in federal court.
Wanda Greene, 68, of Arden was sentenced to 84 months in prison and one year of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100,000 fine. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to three separate indictments, to embezzling public funds and aiding and abetting such embezzlement; federal program fraud; making and subscribing a false federal tax return; and receipt of bribes and kickbacks and aiding and abetting.
Amanda Louise Stone, 60, of Black Mountain, was sentenced to 33 months prison and one year of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine. She pleaded to conspiracy to commit federal program fraud through the receipt of bribes and kickbacks.
Jon Eugene Creighton, 68, of Asheville, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by one year under court supervision, and to pay a $25,000 fine. Last year, Creighton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program fraud through the receipt of bribes and kickbacks.
Michael Gene Greene, 48, of Arden, was sentenced to six months in prison, one year of supervised release, and to pay a $5,000 fine. Last year, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to embezzle Buncombe County funds.
The judge also sentenced Joseph F. Wiseman, Jr., 59, of Roswell, Georgia, to 37 months in prison and one year of supervised release. Wiseman was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine. Earlier this year, Wiseman pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge for his role in the bribery scheme involving Wanda Greene, Creighton, and Stone.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray released this statement following the sentencing:
“This is a reprehensible group of individuals, whose ethical obligation to their community took a back seat to personal gain. As the ringleader, Wanda Greene exploited her vast knowledge of the county’s operations to orchestrate various financial schemes, and solicited willing co-conspirators to carry out the fraud. These five defendants repeatedly and egregiously plundered County funds, stealing thousands of public dollars, while they operated with utter impunity, believing they were beyond the law. Even worse, each of them did more than take public money. Their actions destroyed the public’s trust in those whose ethical standards should have been beyond reproach. But today is their day of reckoning. Today, justice was served, as prison time is in their future for their deliberate violations of the law – a law that applies equally to everyone regardless of stature or position.”
