CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina)- Former Campobello Mayor Ray Copeland passed away Monday night.
In a Facebook post, the Town of Campobello confirmed Mayor Copeland's death with the following statement:
"It is with great sadness that we share the news Former Mayor Ray Copeland passed away earlier this evening. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to his family and close friends. Mayor Copeland served the Campobello community for many years and will be greatly missed."
Copeland served as mayor for 12 years.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
