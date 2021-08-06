CHEROKKE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now charged after he exposed himself and inappropriately touched a woman, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Shelby Todd Singleton, 46, was charged with indecent exposure, second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office, according to SLED.
Singleton is accused of exposing himself to the woman and touching her without her consent in December of last year, according to arrest warrants.
Singleton is now at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.